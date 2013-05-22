(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
* Austria to end bank secrecy for foreigners this year
* Germany's Merkel says information exchange 'enormous step'
* Luxembourg's Juncker says wants to see Swiss deal first
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 22 Europe moved closer to ending
banking secrecy on Wednesday after Austria dropped objections to
sharing data on foreign depositors and the EU focused on
negotiating a similar agreement with Switzerland.
"It's a bad day for tax cheats," Austrian Chancellor Werner
Faymann told reporters at a meeting of EU leaders to discuss
fighting tax fraud. "We will act jointly and I believe we will
manage the exchange of data by the end of the year."
Nearly all EU member states exchange information about which
bank account holders receive what interest payments - an
agreement known as the Savings Directive.
Luxembourg and Austria had not wanted to reveal the names of
account holders to other countries and instead allow banks to
withhold tax, but under pressure from their European partners
both have now agreed to sign up to the code.
"The wording we have now is good," Faymann said, referring
to an EU agreement on bank information exchange to be discussed
at the summit. "I can agree with that and it's an important step
for Europe."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the deal as an
'enormous step'. "There will finally be an exchange of necessary
tax information in the European Union," she said.
Most developed countries share information on taxpayers and
depositors "on demand". But since this requires the authorities
in the requesting jurisdiction to suspect wrongdoing, it has
only limited impact in uncovering unlawful behaviour.
Luxembourg, whose banking system holds deposits many times
the size of its economy, has said it will exchange information
from 2015 but first wants a similar agreement with neighbouring
Switzerland, the globe's biggest offshore centre with $2
trillion of offshore assets.
"Luxembourg is ready to automatically exchange information
from January 2015 as long as the European Union goes ahead with
its negotiations with Switzerland and other countries,"
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said.
Automatic exchange of information makes it easier for tax
authorities to spot tax evasion or illicit money flows.
As well as negotiating with Switzerland to bring it into the
same regime as the EU's 27 member states, the EU also plans to
negotiate with Liechtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and San Marino,
small states with banking secrecy regimes, to try to close off
all potential loopholes in Europe.
