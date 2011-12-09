BRUSSELS Dec 9 Nine countries are ready
to join the 17 members of the euro zone to draft a new
intergovernmental treaty for deeper fiscal union aimed at
tackling the sovereign debt crisis, a new set of draft summit
conclusions said on Friday.
The decision appears to isolate Britain even more markedly
as the only one of the 10 non-euro-zone countries in the EU not
to agree to join the treaty change.
"The Heads of State or Government of Bulgaria, Czech
Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania
and Sweden indicated the possibility to take part in this
process after consulting their Parliaments where appropriate,"
said the draft conclusions.
(reporting by Julien Toyer; writing by Mark John)