BRUSSELS Aug 30 Polish Prime Minister Donald
Tusk, chosen by European Union leaders to chair their summits,
said on Saturday that it was possible to combine fiscal
discipline and economic growth in Europe.
He also pledged to address the concerns of Britain, where
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a referendum on
continued EU membership by 2017.
"My experience as prime minister points to the fact that
fiscal discipline on one side and economic growth on the other,
combining these two challenges is possible," Tusk told a news
conference in Brussels.
He said the EU and he personally would take on the concerns
voiced by Britain about the EU. "No reasonable person can
imagine the EU without the UK," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)