BRUSSELS, June 27 French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko over the phone on Sunday to assess the situation in Ukraine, Hollande said.

Referring to EU demands that Ukrainian rebels agree to ceasefire verification arrangements, to free hostages and launch serious talks on implementing Poroshenko's peace plan, Hollande told reporters: "If there is no progress on these three points, the Council (of EU member states) ... would take more measures." (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Vinocur)