BRUSSELS, June 27 French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk with
Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko over the
phone on Sunday to assess the situation in Ukraine, Hollande
said.
Referring to EU demands that Ukrainian rebels agree to
ceasefire verification arrangements, to free hostages and launch
serious talks on implementing Poroshenko's peace plan, Hollande
told reporters: "If there is no progress on these three points,
the Council (of EU member states) ... would take more measures."
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Nick Vinocur)