ATHENS Aug 9 The euro zone must swiftly implement decisions taken at a July summit to beef up the bloc's rescue fund and extend a new bailout for Greece to stem the global crisis, Greece's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Implementing the (financing) scheme that was decided in the EU summit of July 21 on Greece is even more important now that the global economic crisis has sharpened," Evangelos Venizelos said according to a statement issued by his office after a conference call with top EU and banking officials.

"Venizelos underlined that it is particularly important to implement quickly and comprehensively the decisions on the new role of the EFSF (rescue fund)," the statement issued by his office said.

Venizelos talked in a conference call with officials including Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and Charles Dallara, managing director of banking lobby IIF. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)