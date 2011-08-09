LONDON Aug 9 * Greece calls for quick deal
on bailout, rescue fund
* Finmin held conference call with EU, banking officials
(adds detail)
ATHENS, Aug 9 The euro zone must swiftly
implement a July deal to boost its rescue fund in order to show
it will do all it can to support the euro and stem a growing
global crisis, Greece's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF rescue
fund power to buy sovereign bonds on the secondary market and to
extend to Greece a new multi-billion euro bailout, with the
private sector shouldering part of the burden through a bond
swap.
"Implementing the (financing) scheme that was decided in the
EU July summit on Greece is even more important now that the
global economic crisis has sharpened," Evangelos Venizelos said
according to a statement issued by his office after a conference
call with top EU and banking officials.
"Venizelos underlined that it is particularly important to
implement quickly and comprehensively the decisions on the new
role of the EFSF (rescue fund)," the statement issued by his
office said, adding that this was crucial for Greece's rescue
plan.
Under the plan, private sector creditors are set to take a
21 percent loss on their bond holdings by contributing a total
of about 37 billion euro contribution to the rescue package,
with the euro zone guaranteeing the principal of the swapped
bonds.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn, Charles Dallara, managing director of
banking lobby IIF and EFSF chief Klaus Regling took part in the
conference call, the finance ministry said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander; editing
by Ron Askew)