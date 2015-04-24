* Hill says proposals to end clearing deadlock sent to U.S.
By Jan Strupczewski and Huw Jones
RIGA/LONDON, April 24 The European Union is
expected to give a green light for the Swiss securities clearing
house to keep handling trades involving parties based in the EU,
a senior Swiss markets official said.
Clearing houses, vital parts of the electronic plumbing
which helps markets run, stand between two sides of a trade to
guarantee its completion even if one side goes bust.
Without EU agreement that Swiss financial rules are equally
strict as the 28-nation bloc's own standards, customers using
the London Stock Exchange and other platforms across
Europe could face higher costs, because if they chose to
continue using SIX without it getting equivalence, they would
have to hold more capital.
"So far as we can judge, the process is on track and we hope
to get equivalence this year," Tomas Kindler, head of clearing
at SIX Securities Services, part of the Swiss
trading-to-clearing and settlement group.
Reuters reported this week that similar negotiations between
the EU and the United States had not proceeded well enough to
meet a June deadline, forcing the European Commission to seek EU
member state backing for extending the deadline to December, its
third six-month delay.
Kindler said obtaining equivalence for SIX would be a big
milestone, reducing pressure to decide on whether it should open
a clearing house physically inside the EU.
The United States, which along with the EU accounts for most
of the world's $700 trillion derivatives market, uses different
rules, raising the prospect of European clearing houses having
to abide by two sets of standards.
EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill told reporters on
the sidelines of an EU finance ministers' meeting in Riga he was
unable to say when there would be a deal with U.S. regulator the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
"I hope that we can make some progress on that in the near
future, but precisely the timing of when that pans out and what
happens when, I cannot yet say, because it takes two to tango,"
Hill said. "So we sent some suggestions to the CFTC and we need
to see how to move that forward."
An EU source said there was a need ensure European clearing
houses have access to U.S. markets.
"Neither side has finally agreed yet on this but we are in a
much more advanced place in terms of mutual recognition. That is
not really an issue now," the source said.
There were a range of ways to deal with remaining key
technical differences in applying margins to derivatives trades
to cover defaults or swings in prices.
"Both sides are cognisant of the fact that finding a way to
reconcile our standards would be the most effective way to move
forward," the EU source added.
