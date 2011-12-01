BRUSSELS Dec 1 British Foreign Secretary
William Hague declined to comment on Thursday about the possible
effect on Anglo-Dutch oil firm Shell from a new round of Syrian
sanctions, but said all firms would have to respect the
measures.
"I don't want to comment on individual companies, of course
whatever we agree, we expect that to be observed across the
commercial sector by all companies, but they have to sort that
out for themselves," Hague told a reporters in Brussels where EU
foreign ministers are expected to agree new sanctions on Syria.
Hague was asked about the effect of the sanctions on British
Dutch firm Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
.
The European Union is expected to add Syria's General
Petroleum Corporation (GPC) to its list of sanctioned companies
on Thursday, a move some diplomatic sources say will likely make
it difficult for European oil firms to continue operating in
Syria.
Royal Dutch Shell and China National Petroleum Corporation
are both partners of GPC through the Al-Furat joint venture.
Shell has declined to comment.
Total and the UK's Gulfsands also have
investments in Syria and like Shell have been forced to cut
output in the country because of a lack of storage capacity for
crude oil, sources told Reuters, but traders said that flows
have increased in the last few weeks.
The blacklisting of GPC would be part of a broader package of
sanctions in response to Syria's crackdown on dissent, set to be
approved by EU foreign ministers.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by Rosalind Russell)