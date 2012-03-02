CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks retreat from record, Romanian bond yields rise

* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions (Adds Romanian bond auction, Polish central bank minutes, change in JP Morgan's indices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Thursday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against ra