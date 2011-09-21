* EU hits Syrian industry with new sanctions
* Europe to stop investing in Syrian oil sector
* Discussions on banning a commercial bank shelved
* Mobile phone operator targeted
(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 European Union governments
decided on Wednesday to ban European firms from making new
investments in Syria's oil industry and added several entities
and two individuals to a sanctions list.
The sanctions, which will take effect on Saturday if
formally approved in writing by Friday by the 27 EU states, also
include a ban on delivery of Syrian banknotes and coins produced
in the EU, an EU official said.
EU diplomats said Syria's main mobile phone operator,
Syriatel, was among the targeted companies, but they declined to
identify others on the list. The sanctions will involve travel
bans and asset freezes and prevent EU firms doing business with
them.
Plans to add state-owned Commercial Bank of Syria, which has
been targeted by the United States, to the sanctions list were
shelved, diplomats said, because of concerns that by targeting
the government's access to cash, the funding possibilities of
ordinary firms and the population could be hit.
After a series of piecemeal measures, European governments
have pushed strongly in recent weeks to step up economic
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to try to persuade him to
end a six-month crackdown on anti-government demonstrators.
The new steps complement a ban on importing Syrian crude oil
and asset freezes targeting several Syrian companies and
entities. The EU has also imposed travel bans and asset freezes
against officials involved in the crackdown.
The new sanctions on the oil sector ban European firms from
new investments in Syrian oil exploration, production and
refining.
They bar the creation of new joint ventures with enterprises
in Syria's energy sector, the provision of loans and the
purchase or extension of stakes in Syrian companies. However,
they do not affect existing investments.
EU officials say the aim is to block long-term access to
funds for Assad's government.
European companies have watched the deliberations closely.
Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and France's Total
, among others, have significant investments in Syria.
The United States has already imposed wide-reaching
sanctions against Syria.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Julien Toyer and Justyna
Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield and Elizabeth Piper)