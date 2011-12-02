* All other EU states wanted to add telecoms firms to list
* Swedish minister says opposition needs mobile phones too
By David Brunnstrom and Anna Ringstrom
BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 Sweden blocked
an effort by other EU states to add two telecoms firms in Syria
with commercial links to Swedish firm Ericsson to an
EU sanctions list this week, EU diplomats said.
European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on
Thursday agreed to add 11 Syrian firms or entities to the
sanctions list as part of international efforts to end
government violence against pro-democracy protests.
The 26 other EU countries had wanted to add two Syrian
telecoms firms to the list, but Sweden threatened to block the
entire package if they were included, the diplomats said.
"All the other member states had to compromise," one of the
diplomats said. "Sweden argued that the two networks were
critical to the functioning of the whole telecoms network."
Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt told Reuters that
telephone networks were vital for opponents of the Syrian
government to communicate, and called suggestions in Swedish
media that Sweden had acted to protect Ericsson's interests
"ignorant".
A previous round of EU sanctions targeted Syria's main
mobile phone operator, Syriatel, which was supplied by Ericsson,
the world's top supplier of mobile phone network infrastructure.
Ericsson spokeswoman Helena Norrman said the South African
mobile operator MTN remained a customer in Syria, as did STE,
Syria's fixed network firm.
She said Syriatel had been a client until sanctions were
introduced in September, at which point current contracts were
halted. She said Ericsson had not signed any new orders with the
two other firms this year and any deliveries had been under
existing deals.
The diplomats said it was very unusual for Sweden, known as
a staunch defender of human rights, to block sanctions, or for
one member state to act alone to do so.
The decision to remove the two telecoms firms from the
sanctions list was taken at working level before it was put to
foreign ministers for formal approval, they said.
Bildt said he did not know if Sweden had vetoed any
proposals, but there may have been proposals dropped because
they were counter-productive.
"I don't know what the other countries want," he said. "We
don't want to do anything that results in shutting down the
mobile net because then we deprive the opposition one of its
best weapons. I don't think any other country wants that
either."
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on
Friday that more than 4,000 people have been killed during a
military crackdown on street protesters that started in March,
and that more than 14,000 people are believed to be in
detention.
The top U.N. rights forum said on Friday that "gross and
systematic" violations by Syrian forces may amount to crimes
against humanity.
(Writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Louise Ireland)