* Fluxys says aim is to finish negotiations as soon as
possible
* BP, SOCAR, Total also have options to take stakes
BRUSSELS, June 28 Belgian gas pipeline operator
Fluxys is likely to buy a stake in the Trans-Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) consortium by August, TAP Managing Director
Kjetil Tungland said on Friday.
"BP, SOCAR, and Total have options to join
as shareholders of TAP, and Fluxys will most likely join by
August," Tungland told Reuters by telephone.
BP, SOCAR and Total can also exercise their options over the
coming month.
Fluxys CEO Walter Peeraer said the aim was to finalise the
deal "as soon as possible".
"Being a partner in TAP would closely fit in with our
strategy of bridging the markets to foster security of supply
and market liquidity in Europe," Peeraer told Reuters by email.
Fluxys, which owns gas grids in six European countries, said
earlier this month it would buy a stake in TAP if the pipeline
were selected to ship Azeri gas to the European Union.
The consortium developing Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
announced on Friday it had chosen TAP rather than the rival
Nabucco West project.