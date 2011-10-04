OTTAWA Oct 4 Canada is concerned by a report the European Commission has approved including oil from Alberta's tar sands in a proposed green ranking of fuels, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday

Canada has strongly fought the move, which it says unfairly singles out oil from the tar sands. Oliver told reporters that Canada would not hesitate to defends its interests if oil from the oil sands was discriminated against. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)