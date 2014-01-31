* Campaigners say ready to go to EU's highest courts
* If implemented, fuel quality law would curb tar sands
imports
* President Obama's decision on Keystone XL keenly awaited
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 Environmental campaign groups
have submitted a legal complaint to the European Commission, the
EU executive, for failing to implement a proposal that labels
Canada's tar sands and other non-conventional fuel as highly
polluting.
If implemented, the draft law would slow Europe's imports of
tar sands crude, which scientists say is especially harmful to
the environment. Imports have so far been limited, but are
predicted to increase as new pipelines come on stream.
Directors of Greenpeace, Transport & Environment, and
Friends of the Earth Europe sent their complaint on Thursday to
senior Commission officials.
If the Commission fails to respond, the campaign groups say
they will take the issue to the top EU courts in Luxembourg.
The Commission was not immediately available for comment.
The campaigners' nine-page submission says the Commission
has violated its statutory obligations to act without delay and
requests an internal review of that "administrative omission".
Failure to implement the law would represent a major setback
for EU climate policy, it says.
"It would be - and be seen as - a victory for those
companies and countries that aim to sell high-carbon fuels to
Europe and have chosen to ignore the climate change impact of
their activities," the formal submission says.
For years, debate has raged over a draft EU law that ranks
transport fuels according to how much carbon they emit over
their life cycle to guide EU member states seeking to meet 2020
targets on cutting emissions.
Tar sands crude, also known as oil sands, requires large
amounts of energy to extract, making it more carbon-intensive
than conventional oil.
Opposition to the EU law has been led by Canada.
The top producer of unconventional oil is waiting for the
final word from U.S. President Barack Obama on its planned
Keystone XL pipeline, part of the Keystone Pipeline System to
transport oil from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. Oil
products refined there are subsequently shipped to Europe.
An environmental review from the U.S. State Department is
expected to say the TransCanada Corp project will not
appreciably increase carbon emissions, adding pressure on Obama
to take a decision.
To address the objections to the proposed EU law, known as
the Fuel Quality Directive, the European Commission said in
April 2012 it was carrying out a full assessment into the impact
of its proposal, but has yet to make the results public.
A package of guidance this month on 2030 energy policy to
follow on from existing 2020 climate and energy targets omitted
any specific targets on cutting emissions from transport, the
fastest-growing source of greenhouse gases.
Campaigners say that means the Fuel Quality Directive is
effectively being killed off before it has even begun to be used
to limit the carbon impact of fuel-burning.