* Canada's wrath at EU law overshadows trade talks
* Nobel laureates say oil sands have 'devastating impact'
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Twenty-one Nobel laureates
including South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu
have written to European Union leaders urging them to implement
a law that would label oil from tar sands as dirtier than other
crudes.
The EU tar sands proposal has incensed the government of
Canada, whose economy is highly dependent on its vast reserves
of unconventional oil and it has overshadowed protracted talks
on a trade treaty with the European Union.
The Nobel laureates say the EU law is necessary because "the
extraction of unconventional fuels - such as oil sands and oil
shale - is having a particularly devastating impact on climate
change", according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
The letter was sent this week to European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU heads of state.
Apart from Tutu, awarded the Nobel peace prize, another
peace laureate on the list is Jody Williams, who received the
prize for her work to ban land mines. Some others won Nobel
prizes for chemistry or medicine.
As a native of the U.S. state of Vermont, which could be a
route for transporting tar sands, Williams says her opposition
is both "very personal and very global". For her it is a matter
of world peace.
Climate protection "certainly affects any possibility of
creating a world of sustainable peace," she told Reuters.
Canada sits on the world's third-largest crude reserves
after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. But the vast majority is
unconventional, including tar sands - clay-like deposits that
require more energy than conventional oil to extract.
Very little of it makes its way to Europe for now, but that
could change as new pipelines are being developed such as
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
EU member states approved legislation in 2009, called the
Fuel Quality Directive, with the aim of cutting greenhouse gases
from transport fuel sold in Europe by 6 percent by 2020.
In October 2011, the Commission proposed detailed rules for
implementing the law, including default values to rank fuels by
their greenhouse gas output over their wells-to-wheels life
cycle.
So far the Commission has said it is standing by its value
for tar sands - of 107 grams per megajoule - making it clear to
buyers that the fuel source had more greenhouse gas impact than
average crude oil at 87.5 grams.
Intense Canadian lobbying and an inconclusive EU vote on the
law forced the Commission to announce an assessment of the
impact of the Fuel Quality Directive in April 2012.
EU sources say the assessment has been concluded, but not
yet made public, so the law is still in limbo.
The Canadians have argued the EU law discriminates against
Canadian oil and have taken every opportunity to press their
case.
The Commission has said repeatedly it would stand firm on
the law, but the pressure to weaken the measure is intense.
No-one from Barroso's office was immediately available to
comment.