* Double taxation risks hurting EU economy at critical time
* More than 20 pct of cases involve high burdens for
companies
BRUSSELS Nov 11 The European Union wants
to stop people and companies being taxed twice across the
27-nation single market as it seeks to maintain investment and
competitiveness at a time of slumping economic growth and rising
debt.
More than a fifth of the reported cases of double taxation
for corporations involved sums of more than 1 million euros,
while for individuals more than a third of cases involved
amounts in excess of 100,000 euros, an EU report has found.
"The EU does not tax twice," Algirdas Semeta, the EU's
Commission for Taxation, said in a statement on Friday. "Double
taxation is one of the biggest tax obstacles to the internal
market and can no longer be overlooked," he said.
EU law cannot prevent people and companies from being taxed
twice; efforts to stop it rely on bilateral agreements that are
often too narrow in scope. But reforms have frequently been
stalled by concerns that changes to the rules could allow
citizens to avoid tax altogether.
Semeta promised to come up with ways to strengthen existing
laws against double taxation soon, although did not set a
deadline. The European Commission, the EU's executive, said it
would look at ways to avoid dividends being double-taxed when
paid to portfolio investors.
In a document to inform the European Parliament and the
European Council, which represents heads of state, of its plans,
the Commission will also try to tackle inheritance tax being
levied twice across borders.
Avoiding double taxation is critical to lessen the burden on
European companies to attract capital investment in the EU.
The single market, which aims to guarantee the free movement
of people, trade, goods and services, remains incomplete despite
its inception almost 20 years ago. At a time of growing
disenchantment with integration in Europe, the Commission is at
pains to maintain and develop one of its biggest achievements
and keep the European project alive.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)