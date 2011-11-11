* Double taxation risks hurting EU economy at critical time

* More than 20 pct of cases involve high burdens for companies

BRUSSELS Nov 11 The European Union wants to stop people and companies being taxed twice across the 27-nation single market as it seeks to maintain investment and competitiveness at a time of slumping economic growth and rising debt.

More than a fifth of the reported cases of double taxation for corporations involved sums of more than 1 million euros, while for individuals more than a third of cases involved amounts in excess of 100,000 euros, an EU report has found.

"The EU does not tax twice," Algirdas Semeta, the EU's Commission for Taxation, said in a statement on Friday. "Double taxation is one of the biggest tax obstacles to the internal market and can no longer be overlooked," he said.

EU law cannot prevent people and companies from being taxed twice; efforts to stop it rely on bilateral agreements that are often too narrow in scope. But reforms have frequently been stalled by concerns that changes to the rules could allow citizens to avoid tax altogether.

Semeta promised to come up with ways to strengthen existing laws against double taxation soon, although did not set a deadline. The European Commission, the EU's executive, said it would look at ways to avoid dividends being double-taxed when paid to portfolio investors.

In a document to inform the European Parliament and the European Council, which represents heads of state, of its plans, the Commission will also try to tackle inheritance tax being levied twice across borders.

Avoiding double taxation is critical to lessen the burden on European companies to attract capital investment in the EU.

The single market, which aims to guarantee the free movement of people, trade, goods and services, remains incomplete despite its inception almost 20 years ago. At a time of growing disenchantment with integration in Europe, the Commission is at pains to maintain and develop one of its biggest achievements and keep the European project alive.

