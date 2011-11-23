(Refiles to remove extraneous second paragraph)
* EU's Semeta says arbitrary tax increases not smart
* Commissioner, Germany's Merkel push for financial
transactions tax
* Semeta says flags concerns on tax breaks for cars
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 European countries should
end tax breaks such as those for company cars, rather than
raising income tax when seeking to plug budget holes without
stunting growth, a top EU official said on Wednesday.
Algirdas Semeta, the European commissioner in charge of tax
issues, also joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel in making a
renewed push for a financial transaction tax, an idea that faces
stiff opposition from Britain and stands little hope of being
adopted globally.
"The quality of taxation will determine whether we sink or
swim," Semeta told a news briefing. "Arbitrary tax rate hikes as
the only solution (are) neither sustainable nor smart."
He added: "Shifting the burden away from more distortive
taxes on labour, towards more growth-friendly ones such as
property and consumption is highly advisable."
Semeta's comments come at a time when many European
countries attempt to tackle heavy debts with a mix of tax
increases and spending cuts.
He urged a wider application of sales tax or VAT, a
crackdown on tax-dodging as well as flagging concerns about tax
breaks for cars.
"Company cars currently enjoy favourable tax arrangements in
18 member states, to the total cost of 54 billion euros," he
said. "Is this clever taxation, particularly when we consider
the environmental impact?"
Although the EU's executive has little say over national
taxation, it is set to become increasingly influential in how
states manage their finances.
Countries receiving assistance from the euro zone, such as
Ireland, are already losing leeway in how they set taxes.
Details of Ireland's next budget, including a two percentage
point increase in the sales tax rate, were presented to German
lawmakers last week -- before their Irish counterparts, sparking
a political storm in Dublin.
TAX ON TRADING
Semeta also reiterated his calls for a tax on financial
deals. "The under-taxation of the financial sector is difficult
to justify when the ordinary citizen is carrying the brunt of
austerity measures," he said.
"The financial transactions tax... would redress this
imbalance and deliver substantial revenue, without
compromising... growth."
Attempts to find agreement internationally with the United
States and others on introducing a levy on transactions such as
buying and selling shares have foundered.
There are also deep divisions of opinion among the 27
countries in the European Union about going it alone with their
own EU financial tax.
Britain, which has a similar tax of its own, will not agree
to a pan-European plan, prompting Berlin to push for one in the
17 countries using the euro.
"We will continue intensively to discuss the proposal by the
European Commission to introduce a financial transaction tax in
Europe," Merkel told German lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday. "I
won't give up hope."
"We all agree that a financial transaction tax would be the
right signal to show that we have understood that financial
markets have to contribute their share to the recovery of
economies," the German chancellor said.
The European Commission has already made a proposal for a
tax on trading stocks, bonds and derivatives from 2014.
This could raise 57 billion euros, a large chunk of it in
London, Europe's biggest trading centre.
But it would still need the approval of EU member countries
and the European Parliament to come into force.
