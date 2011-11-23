* Says positions on transaction tax converging
* Says arbitrary tax increases not smart
* Flags concerns on tax breaks for cars
* Merkel says won't give up on transaction tax plans
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 23 The European
Union's tax chief said there was progress on his draft law to
tax financial transactions, with visits planned to Britain and
other member states who remain opposed.
"The positions of member states are converging ...
particularly among the members of the euro zone," EU tax
commissioner Algirdas Semeta told the EU parliament on
Wednesday.
"We have the UK which is currently quite sceptical regarding
this tax, but the discussion has just started. Our experts are
visiting those countries which are more sceptical on this
proposal to explain the technical elements," Semeta said.
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in with strong
support elsewhere. "We will continue intensively to discuss the
proposal by the European Commission to introduce a financial
transaction tax in Europe," she told German lawmakers in Berlin.
"I won't give up hope."
"We all agree that a financial transaction tax would be the
right signal to show that we have understood that financial
markets have to contribute their share to the recovery of
economies," Merkel said.
Semeta said member states should back his proposal, which
needs unanimity among the 27 EU countries.
"The under-taxation of the financial sector is difficult to
justify when the ordinary citizen is carrying the brunt of
austerity measures," he said. "The financial transactions tax
... would redress this imbalance and deliver substantial
revenue, without compromising ... growth."
Semeta's proposal, unveiled in September, would tax stock,
bond and derivatives trades from 2014, potentially raising 57
billion euros ($76 billion)with much of it from Britain, the
bloc's biggest trading centre which already imposes a levy on
banks.
British finance minister George Osborne has dismissed the
idea. "Proposals for a Europe-only financial transactions tax
are a bullet aimed at the heart of London," he said earlier this
month. "The idea of a tax on mobile financial transactions that
did not include America or China would be economic suicide for
Britain and for Europe."
The levy is often dubbed a Tobin tax after the U.S.
economist who mooted the idea in the 1970s. Recent attempts to
find agreement internationally with the United States and others
on introducing such a tax have foundered.
In the EU, the Czech Republic and Sweden are also aligned
with Britain in the sceptics camp. Germany has signalled the
17-country euro zone could go it alone at first.
COMPANY CARS
Semeta also said European countries should end tax breaks
such as those for company cars, rather than raising income tax
when seeking to plug budget holes without stunting growth.
"The quality of taxation will determine whether we sink or
swim," Semeta told reporters.
"Arbitrary tax rate hikes as the only solution (are) neither
sustainable nor smart. Shifting the burden away from more
distortive taxes on labour, towards more growth-friendly ones
such as property and consumption is highly advisable."
Semeta's comment come at a time when many European countries
have been trying to tackle heavy debts with a mix of tax
increases and spending cuts.
He urged a wider application of VAT sales tax and a
crackdown on tax-dodging, as well as flagging concerns about tax
breaks for cars.
"Company cars currently enjoy favourable tax arrangements in
18 member states, to the total cost of 54 billion euros," he
said. "Is this clever taxation, particularly when we consider
the environmental impact?"
Although the EU's executive has little say over national
taxation, it is set to become increasingly influential in how
states manage their finances.
Countries receiving assistance from the euro zone, such as
Ireland, are already losing leeway in how they set taxes.
Details of Ireland's next budget, including a two percentage
points increase in VAT, were presented to German lawmakers last
week -- before their Irish counterparts, sparking a political
storm in Ireland.
($1 = 0.7490 euro)
