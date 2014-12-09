BRUSSELS Dec 9 Eleven euro zone countries will try for a preliminary deal on a financial transactions tax (FTT) in early 2015, France's finance minister said on Tuesday after the group missed their year-end deadline for an accord.

"We remain collectively committed to working hard to find concrete solutions for a first step towards an FTT, even if it will probably not be by the end of this year, but at the beginning of next year," Michel Sapin told his peers during a meeting in Brussels that was broadcast to reporters. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Ingrid Melander)