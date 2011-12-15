BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Commission has proposed guidelines to cut the number of times EU citizens pay tax on cross-border inheritances to curb multiple taxation of such windfalls which it said can leave heirs with almost nothing.

The European Union's executive said its code, which is not binding law, aimed to establish a framework for countries wanting to levy taxes on cross-border inheritances.

If accepted, the new guidelines would mean, for example, that a Polish citizen who inherits a house in France would not have to pay tax in both countries. Under current rules, it is possible that tax would have to be paid twice.

"Nobody in the EU should end up paying more than at least the highest tax that is due in one member state so there should always be a system to allow for credit tax in other member states," said Philip Kermode, an official responsible for tax issues at the Commission.

He said the Commission is proposing tweaks to EU countries' rules on inheritance to avoid situations where the tax could hit 80 or 90 percent or more.

"We are trying to set an order whereby the member states would know clearly who had the first taxing right, who had the second taxing right," said Kermode. "It establishes this hierarchy."

He said there should be no harsher tax treatment of inheritances when the assets are abroad.

Tax is a policy area, however, where countries guard their autonomy and they typically resist efforts by Brussels to interfere. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)