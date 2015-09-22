LONDON, Sept 22 Germany and several other euro
zone countries that have pledged to tax financial transactions
want to curb the impact on savers and how markets fund the
economy, documents showed on Tuesday.
Eleven euro zone countries are planning to introduce the
financial transaction tax (FTT) on stock, bond and derivatives
trades, but there are worries it could crimp the ability of
markets to fund the economy.
"One could try to assess, whether it is possible to identify
transactions which are directly linked to the risk hedging
activities of real economy enterprises," a discussion paper
written by Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal for a Sept. 29
meeting said.
"This would give the opportunity to treat these specific
transactions differently from other transactions," the document
seen by Reuters said.
In a separate paper for the same meeting and written by
Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Spain and Slovakia, they outline ways
to stop the tax from altering the way pension funds would invest
and potentially making them less attractive to savers.
Insurers offer similar savings products to pension funds,
the document said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)