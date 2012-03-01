By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS, March 1
BRUSSELS, March 1 EU leaders will raise
the thorny topic of tax policy on Thursday, as Germany and
France rekindle a debate that smaller states fear could
ultimately force them to surrender low tax rates which have been
a magnet for foreign investment.
Diplomats from the 27 European Union states have wrestled
for decades over tax policy, which touches on highly sensitive
issues: national sovereignty, fears of what some see as creeping
European federalism and, not least, money.
In a draft statement to be issued after a summit concluding
on Friday, leaders will commit to "review their tax systems with
the aim of making them more effective and efficient, removing
unjustified exemptions, broadening the tax base, shifting taxes
away from labour ... and tackling tax evasion".
Innocuous as that may sound, some fear it masks a move to
force through harmonisation of taxes across the union.
That would not go down well in smaller states such as
Ireland, which has been at odds with the bloc's leaders since it
declined to give up its low tax regime in talks on its
EU-sponsored debt bailout.
Irish academic Frank Barry said the debate on tax was
broadly one of rich against poor.
"Small countries need to have a competitive advantage. We
are not going to give it up unless there is something huge to
compensate us," said Barry, an expert in Ireland's tax regime at
Trinity College Dublin.
"The only compensation would be if the EU were to develop
into a fully federal system."
He suggested one alternative would be for a central EU
budget to compensate countries suffering economic shocks - such
as Ireland's banking crisis - in the same way as the U.S.
federal budget helps flagging regions.
But that is precisely the sort of increased fiscal
co-responsibility that Germany has resisted throughout a debt
crisis that has also seen it back the bailouts of Portugal and
Greece.
Germany, home to some major global manufacturers, and France
have launched a programme to align the way they calculate
corporation tax as well the rates they apply, in a move one
minister in a neighbouring country privately described as a
"missile".
Others fear being forced to follow what one Brussels
diplomat described as a "Germanic" agenda, set by Europe's
biggest economy and most populous country.
Berlin's ambitions go beyond closer tax alignment with
France. It also supports a proposal by the European Commission
for a common approach in calculating tax by standardising
company tax breaks across the 27-country bloc.
Although the EU executive's proposals are voluntary and
leave countries free to set their own tax rates, some see it
paving the way for a minimum rate of corporate tax.
"The issue of a common rate in the EU is closely linked to
the project of a common system to calculate corporation tax in
Europe," said a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry,
although she added: "A common rate is not on the agenda for
now."
But such reassurances do little to ease concerns in Ireland,
which is home to more than 1,000 multinational companies,
employing roughly half of the country's manufacturing and
services workforce.
Malta, the Netherlands and others share these worries and
attacking Dublin's advantageous 12.5 percent rate would be
playing with fire ahead of a domestic referendum on a new fiscal
pact to tighten economic management in the euro zone.
"Ever since the 1950s, Ireland has built its economy on low
corporation tax," said John Fitzgerald, of the Economic and
Social Research Institute, a Dublin-based think-tank.
"To get rid of it now would push the economy into a nosedive
that it might not get out of," said Fitzgerald, who also sits on
the Irish central bank's board. "Germany believes every
country's economy should look like Germany's, but not every
country can."
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin and Padraic
Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)