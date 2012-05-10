BRUSSELS May 10 The European Union's top court
found against French regulations imposing tax on earnings from
investments in France for foreign funds but not on domestic
rivals, in a ruling which will have implications for how funds
are treated across the continent.
Under current French tax rules, dividends paid to certain
funds which are not resident in France are taxed at a rate of 25
percent. But a similar fund based in France, however, is exempt
from the levy on its investments within the country.
A group of special investment companies known as UCITS
(undertakings for collective investments in transferable
securities) from Belgium, Germany, Spain and the United States
challenged this at a French tribunal, arguing that the law broke
European Union rules on the free movement of capital.
The tribunal asked the European Court of Justice to clarify
the matter, and the ECJ said it had found the French law
breached EU rules.
"EU law precludes the French legislation which taxes...
nationally sourced dividends when received by UCITS resident in
another state but exempts such dividends... when received by
UCITS resident in France," the Luxembourg-based court said.
Kit Dickson, a tax partner at accountants Deloitte, said:
"It's bad news for France and other countries in Europe that
have similar rules. Countries will now have to treat foreign
funds in the same way as domestic funds."
Dickson said the ruling may result in domestic funds also
being subjected to such taxes alongside foreign funds, as was
the case in the Netherlands when it changed similar rules in
2008.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Mike Nesbit)