BRUSSELS May 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he saw a compromise emerging
on one of several issues dividing EU states which are trying to
negotiate a common tax on financial transactions.
At a news conference following a meeting of EU finance
ministers in Brussels, Schaeuble echoed the Austrian minister
who is leading the negotiations among the 11 states involved, in
saying that the tax would not be ready to be introduced next
year, as French officials had recently said might be possible.
One area of progress, however, was in overcoming differences
on where the tax would be levied -- on equities, it could be
imposed in the country where the trade occurred, while on
derivatives it could be where the security was issued.
In a mark of continued differences, Austrian Finance
Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Monday some of the 11
states involved were trying to exclude interest-rate derivatives
entirely from the tax.
The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalise currency
speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a
way to correct the excesses that led to the worst financial
crisis in a generation.
But talks became mired in disputes over how to levy the tax
and whether to include derivatives. Britain, the biggest
financial market in Europe, opposed the idea, along with
Luxembourg, another financial centre.
Various countries tried to win exemptions to shield their
financial institutions, raising doubts on whether the tax would
ever come to pass. Eleven countries ended up engaged in talks
over the tax, with Austria leading the initiative.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
editing by Susan Thomas)