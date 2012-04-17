* EU tax chief says revised agreements comply with EU law
* Semeta's backing was key for tax evasion accords
* Deals come amid pressure on Switzerland to loosen bank
secrecy
BRUSSELS, April 17 - The European Commission gave its
blessing on Tuesday to agreements reached with Switzerland that
will allow Germany and Britain to pursue tax evaders.
Switzerland, bowing to pressure to loosen the bank secrecy
rules that helped it build its $2 trillion financial sector, has
signed deals with Germany and Britain that would force its banks
to levy a tax on client money and pass it to London and Berlin.
"These revised agreements are in full compliance with EU law
and the work on these agreements demonstrated what is possible
with cooperation," Algirdas Semeta, the European Commissioner in
charge of tax, told reporters.
That seal of approval removes one hurdle to the deals and
draws a line under a months-long legal dispute between the
European Commission, which designed a pan-European tax evasion
framework, and two of the bloc's wealthiest countries.
Switzerland hopes the German and British accords could
become a model for deals with other EU states, such as Greece,
which want to ensure their nationals are not able to escape
paying tax that the state needs at a time of tight finances.
At the heart of the row with Brussels were existing European
Union rules that impose a 35 percent tax on interest earned on
its citizens' savings in Switzerland.
Germany's agreement is wider and would, for example, apply
not only to savings interest, but also to dividends and other
forms of income.
The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, had
objected to Germany's initial choice of a lower tax rate in its
own accord with Switzerland, fearing that this could undermine
pan-EU efforts. That rate has now been changed.
The Swiss deal with Berlin faces other obstacles, however,
as it needs cross-party support in the German parliament but the
country's key opposition party is opposed to the agreement.
Financial services in Switzerland, dominated by UBS
and Credit Suisse, account for
roughly 7 percent of the country's national output.
The dispute between Brussels and Berlin came as Switzerland
negotiated a separate agreement with the United States to
improve transparency and settle a dispute over the use of Swiss
banks by wealthy Americans to dodge U.S. taxes.
Many countries are eager to strike deals, in part because
the extra revenue could help them to pare back heavy debts.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott; Additional
reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich; editing by Rex
Merrifield)