LONDON, Sept 30 High-frequency share traders -- often blamed for exacerbating market swings -- stand to lose most if Europe adopts a tax on financial transactions, threatening up to a third of European market volumes.

A tax of 0.1 percent on each share or bond trade as proposed by the European Commission would kill the tiny margins that these firms make, making it questionable whether they would continue to generate the huge trading volumes they need to secure revenues and make money.

"The higher turnover rate (of HFT firms) will clearly be penalised . by a financial transaction tax, for the very obvious reason that the frequency of turnover will incur that tax and that type of activity would be damaged," said Will Rhode, an analyst at research firm Tabb Group.

High-frequency traders aim to make a profit with ultra-fast computers, allowing them to dip in and out of markets in fractions of a second, jumping ahead of others to benefit from short-lived pricing anomalies others are too slow to detect.

These traders only make between $0.001 and $0.002 per share -- before costs -- on each U.S. equities deal, according to a 2009 estimate by Rosenblatt Securities Inc, so they need to turn over huge volumes in order to make meaningful profits.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last year that HFT firms were partly to blame for the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010, when the Dow Jones index fell nearly 1,000 points before bouncing back in a matter of minutes.

On Wednesday the European Union proposed a tax on transactions which would raise 57 billion euros ($78 billion) a year, though it is moot whether the plan will become law as it needs unanimous approval from EU states.

A draft version of the EU law had been explicitly critical of high-frequency trading (HFT), mentioning it as a reason to introduce the transaction tax, though the final text this week only alluded to the issue in vague terms, saying the law would "create disincentives for transactions that do not enhance the efficiency of financial markets".

High-frequency trading is done by specialised firms such as Getco, IMC, Optiver and Flow Traders, but also by investment banks and certain funds, and now makes up roughly a third of equities trading in Europe, data from Tabb Group show.

In the United States, the share of HFT is more than 50 percent, according to Tabb data, having rapidly risen from 20 percent in 2005. At that time, high-frequency trading was practically non-existent in Europe.

The FIA European Principale Traders Association -- a lobby group for companies who use their own capital to trade in financial markets, and which has many members engaging in HFT -- declined to comment for this story.

Critics have said the tax -- also called Tobin tax after the U.S. economist who launched a similar idea in the 1970s -- would only work if introduced worldwide, and companies would simply leave Europe if it introduced the tax unilaterally.

HFT firms defend themselves by saying that it is their own money that is at stake -- not that of their customers -- making them ultra-sensitive to taking risk. They also say they provide liquidity, and make markets more efficient.

The debate has triggered a number of studies into the matter. In the UK, Clara Furse, the former head of the London Stock Exchange, is one of those involved in Project Foresight, which is collecting evidence of the impact of HFT on markets.

"Economic research thus far provides no direct evidence that high-frequency computer based trading has increased volatility," one of the studies in that project said.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Editing by Sophie Walker)