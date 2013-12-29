BERLIN Dec 29 The European Union's Taxation
Commissioner has said he is prepared to accept a more limited
tax on financial transactions, following concerns from some
countries that the scope of the original proposal was too wide.
"We would support a compromise with a more limited remit...
the only red line for us is that any loopholes which would
jeopardise the main principle of the tax be avoided," Algirdas
Semeta told German financial newspaper Boersen Zeitung.
Eleven of the 28 EU countries have pledged to tax trades in
stocks, bonds, derivatives and other financial transactions,
to make banks pay for some of the taxpayer money they received
during the 2007/09 financial crisis.
But they would consider narrowing the levy's scope to shield
pensions, government debt and markets that help to grease the
economy, an EU document seen by Reuters earlier this month
showed.
Britain, the EU's biggest trading centre, is challenging the
tax in the EU's highest court.
Member states were examining an "ambitious proposal" by the
Commission and discussing exemptions, Semeta said.
"At the moment negotiations are centring on key themes such
as government bonds and repo trades as well as how to treat
primary dealers - market makers and pension funds," he said.
A compromise could be agreed by next May, he added, although
it would then take time to make law.
France is already pushing for a more modest stamp duty-type
tax on share trading, which it has introduced nationally, while
Italy is worried about the impact on its sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Erica Billingham)