BRUSSELS, April 12 European Union leaders will
discuss tax evasion at their next summit in May, the president
of the European Council said on Friday, underlining the need to
combat an issue that causes up to 1 trillion euros of lost
income in the EU each year.
"Tax evasion is unfair to citizens who work hard and pay
their share of taxes for society to work," Herman Van Rompuy
said in a statement to be released via the Internet.
"That's why I have decided to put it on the agenda of our
next meeting of the European Council on the 22nd of May. We must
seize the increased political momentum to address this crucial
problem."
Van Rompuy said around one trillion euros was lost in EU
member states each year because of tax avoidance.
"To give you an idea, one trillion euros is about the same
as the entire GDP or total income of Spain, the fifth biggest
economy of the European Union," he said.
"And it is one hundred times more than the loan that was
recently agreed for Cyprus."