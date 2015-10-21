BRUSSELS Oct 21 Starbucks' tax deal with the Dutch authorities and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' arrangement with Luxembourg are illegal, EU regulators said on Wednesday as they told the governments to recover between 20-30 million euros in back taxes from the companies.

The European Commission said such deals by Luxembourg and the Netherlands gave selective tax advantages to Fiat's subsidiary Fiat Finance and Trade and to Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA BV.

"The Commission has ordered Luxembourg and the Netherlands to recover the unpaid tax from Fiat and Starbucks, respectively, in order to remove the unfair competitive advantage they have enjoyed and to restore equal treatment with other companies in similar situations," the EU executive said in a statement.

"The amounts to recover are 20-30 million euros for each company."