By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, Sept 22
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 Finance ministers of euro
zone's major economies renewed on Tuesday their commitment to
curb multinational corporations' tax avoidance and called for
more consistent rules to reduce "harmful" tax competition.
Multinational companies have long been in the sights of
European Union authorities because of the way they can legally
reduce their bills by basing themselves in low-tax centres.
Ministers from Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed that
more coordination at EU level are needed to prevent corporations
from shifting profits to countries where they pay lower taxes.
"We need collective rules to tackle harmful tax competition
and aggressive tax planning," French finance minister Michel
Sapin told European lawmakers in a joint hearing in the EU
Parliament in Brussels.
His call was echoed by his counterparts from Germany, Italy
and Spain. "Harmful tax competition increases profits in one
state but compromises them in other states, preventing them from
getting legitimate tax revenues," Italy's finance minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said.
These calls come as Europe's Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici is urging EU finance ministers to agree on sharing
information about specific arrangements with corporations, known
as tax rulings, at their next regular meeting on October 5.
Tax rulings provide companies with information about their
future tax bills when they settle in a country.
"This in itself is neither illegal nor problematic but, if
misused, tax rulings can facilitate or even encourage aggressive
tax planning, resulting in a serious loss of revenue for member
states," Moscovici said in his blog.
The EU is investigating the tax arrangements of Amazon
and Fiat in Luxembourg, Apple in
Ireland and Starbucks in the Netherlands and may start
new investigations.
"Tax rulings should no longer be implemented to allow
harmful tax planning," German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told lawmakers in the joint conference organised by a
special committee set up in the European Parliament to tackle
harmful tax rulings.
As a disincentive against future aggressive tax deals,
Moscovici wants states to set up a mechanism next year to
automatically exchange data on deals struck with corporations.
He is also pushing for the disclosure of arrangements made up to
at least 5 years ago.
The Commission, the EU executive, also plans to launch a new
proposal next year on a "common consolidated corporate tax base"
(CCCTB) for multinational companies.
The plan will have a first phase where only a common tax
base would be introduced. Consolidation, the most contentious
issue, would be introduced later and entail the elimination of
tax avoidance practices.
A previous attempt to bring in CCCTB drew opposition from
member states who saw it as a first step towards harmonising tax
rates, regarded as a sovereign issue.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Tom Heneghan)