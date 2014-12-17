* EU to examine tax arrangements across bloc
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 European Union competition
regulators have asked all 28 member countries for details of tax
deals made with companies between 2010 to 2013, broadening their
investigation into corporate tax avoidance.
The move by the European Commission follows ongoing
inquiries into Luxembourg's tax rulings for carmaker Fiat
Chrysler and online giant Amazon, coffee chain
Starbucks Corp's Dutch deal and iPhone maker Apple's
Irish arrangement.
Tax avoidance, while not illegal, has in recent years
galvanised authorities into taking action to try to ensure that
multinational companies pay a fair share of their profit.
"We need a full picture of the tax rulings practices in the
EU to identify if and where competition in the single market is
being distorted through selective tax advantages," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The Commission, which has been looking into deals granted by
Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Britain, Cyprus, Malta and
Belgium for 18 months, probably wants to show that it is playing
fair, said Hans Gilliams, a partner at law firm Eubelius.
"I suspect the Commission wants to avoid being accused of
partiality, to avoid Luxembourg and other countries saying that
they have been singled out," he said.
Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna welcomed the
move. "The analysis of matters relating to international
taxation and tax rulings ... cannot be limited to one country's
regulatory framework and practice," he said.
He voiced support for efforts by the new Commission, run by
former Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker, to promote
greater coordination among member states on corporate taxation.
International criticism of Luxembourg's role in sheltering
major companies from global taxes has overshadowed Juncker's
arrival in office.
Gilliams said the bloc-wide investigation could also be
useful in resolving the issue on a pan-European level.
"On the basis of this, they can determine a common
approach," he said.
It is not clear however if the Commission can extract
information from countries which are not currently in their
sights if they do not have any evidence of wrongdoing.
Luxembourg said such requests are fishing expeditions and
incompatible with the rights of defence. Europe's second-highest
court will hear its challenge on Jan. 8.
