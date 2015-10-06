(Adds details and quotes)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 European Union finance
ministers agreed on Tuesday to automatically exchange
information on tax deals their governments strike with
multinational companies, in a bid to clamp down on aggressive
tax avoidance.
The deal follows years of controversy over methods used by
big corporations to minimise their tax bills: EU competition
authorities are already investigating arrangements used by
Amazon and a unit of Fiat in Luxembourg, Apple
in Ireland and Starbucks in the Netherlands,
and may start new investigations.
The tax deals, known as rulings and advance price
arrangements, enable companies to gauge the size of their future
tax bills when they set up business in a new country. They are
widespread and not illegal, but can allow large corporations to
minimise the tax they pay in Europe by shifting profits to
countries with lower rates.
Exchanging information on such deals is seen as a way of
discouraging aggressive tax planning and making multinationals
pay tax according to where they really do business.
"We have a political deal on this issue," Luxembourg's
finance minister Pierre Gramegna said.
The European Commission had proposed the exchange of
information to become operational from 2016, and wanted deals
struck up to 10 years earlier to be shared among EU states.
Under the compromise reached by ministers, the new rules
will take effect from 2017 and be retroactive for five years,
effectively covering deals agreed since 2012.
EU states at the moment share little information about tax
rulings. The bloc's commissioner for economic affairs, Pierre
Moscovici, described the compromise as fair.
EU legislative efforts to regulate tax rulings were stepped
up after international criticism of the tax practices of
Luxembourg, based on the so-called "LuxLeaks" disclosures
showing corporations had secured beneficial rulings to minimise
their tax on operations in Europe.
Scrutiny of corporate tax avoidance across Europe has
increased since the global financial crisis, partly driven by
public perceptions that some household-name companies are
getting off lightly while ordinary taxpayers feel the full force
of government austerity measures.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), the body that advises industrial nations on economic
policy, proposed on Monday to overhaul the way international
companies are taxed in an effort to tackle avoidance.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Mark Trevelyan)