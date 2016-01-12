BRUSSELS Jan 12 The European Commission will
propose a new set of binding rules by the end of January to curb
corporate tax avoidance, in another move to counter unfair or
illegal tax practices of multinationals, EU officials said.
Multinational corporations have long been in the sights of
European Union authorities because of the way they can reduce
their tax bills by basing themselves in low-tax centres or
negotiating special deals with governments.
The EU executive will propose new measures on Jan. 27, EU
commissioner Pierre Moscovici told European lawmakers on Monday.
Some of the new proposals will oblige EU countries to accept
as binding a set of voluntary guidelines, known as BEPS, which
aim to close gaps in existing international tax rules, an EU
official said on Tuesday.
The official said the Commission would propose that the 28
EU states turn some of the BEPS guidelines - which were backed
by leaders of the G20 group of the world's largest economies -
into binding legislation.
Interest deductions applied by multinationals are among the
areas where the Commission plans to go beyond BEPS. The
guidelines already recommend corporations link deductions to the
economic activities of each group entity, rather than shifting
debt among national branches, officials said.
Moscovici told EU lawmakers on Monday he plans to propose
stricter rules on taxes applicable to controlled foreign
companies and on hybrid financial products which may avoid
taxation because of their complexity.
The Commission proposals will follow a crackdown on deals
some multinationals have made with individual EU states, which
are seen as damaging competition.
On Monday, the EU Executive ordered Belgium to recover 700
million euros ($763 mln) from 35 large companies in taxes not
paid because of a model that gave multinationals a more
preferential treatment than smaller firms.
In October, the Commission ruled that Starbucks Corp.
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles benefited from
illegal tax deals with the Dutch and Luxembourg authorities and
ordered each country to recover 20-30 million euros in back
taxes. Brussels is also investigating the tax arrangements of
Amazon in Luxembourg and Apple in Ireland.
To avoid such deals in the future, European Union finance
ministers agreed in October to automatically exchange
information on agreements struck with multinational companies
from 2017.
The package to be proposed on Jan. 27 will also include
measures to make company tax declarations more transparent and
may go as far as obliging them to make their tax bills public.
