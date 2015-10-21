BRUSSELS Oct 21 Luxembourg's finance minister said his administration disagreed with an EU decision which ruled that a tax deal struck with Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was illegal.

"Luxembourg disagrees with the conclusions reached by the European Commission in the Fiat Finance and Trade case and reserves all its rights," Pierre Gramegna wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Europe's competition chief ordered the Netherlands to recover 20-30 million euros in back taxes from Starbucks and told Luxembourg to claim the same amount from Fiat. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)