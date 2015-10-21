(Adds finance ministry statement)

BRUSSELS Oct 21 Luxembourg's finance minister said his administration disagreed with an EU decision which ruled that a tax deal struck with Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was illegal.

"Luxembourg disagrees with the conclusions reached by the European Commission in the Fiat Finance and Trade case and reserves all its rights," Pierre Gramegna wrote on Twitter.

The finance ministry added that it believed the Commission had not shown that Fiat received selective advantages with reference to Luxembourg's national legal framework, saying the company had not received illegal state aid.

"Luxembourg already notes that the European Commission has used unprecedented criteria in establishing the alleged State aid," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Europe's competition chief ordered the Netherlands to recover 20-30 million euros in back taxes from Starbucks and told Luxembourg to claim the same amount from Fiat. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)