BRUSSELS Jan 15 The Netherlands will be at the
forefront of efforts to combat multinationals' tax avoidance,
its finance minister said on Friday, amid a dispute with the
European Commission over his country's tax treatment of
Starbucks.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, will propose a new
set of binding rules by the end of January to curb corporate tax
avoidance, stepping up its pressure on multinationals which
stand accused of paying too little tax.
"If the Netherlands has been part of the problem in the
past, we want to be part of the solution from now on," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told reporters ahead of a meeting of European Union
finance ministers that he chairs because his country holds the
rotating presidency of the bloc.
In October, the EU Commission ordered the Netherlands to
recover 20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million to $34
million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain
.
The Dutch appealed against that decision because they want
full clarity on the standards that need to be applied on tax
deals struck between public authorities and corporations,
Dijsselbloem said.
Brussels has also ruled that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
benefited from illegal tax deals in Luxembourg and
that 35 corporations got unfair tax advantages in Belgium.
The Commission is investigating the tax arrangements of
Amazon in Luxembourg and Apple in Ireland.
