AMSTERDAM Nov 27 The Dutch Finance Ministry
said on Friday it will appeal against a European Commission
ruling ordering it to recover up to 30 million euros ($31.8
million) in taxes from Starbucks.
Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager ordered the
Netherlands in October to recover 20 million to 30 million euros
($23 million to $34 million) in back taxes from Starbucks,
accusing the U.S. coffee shop chain of benefiting from an
illegal tax deal.
Starbucks has already said it would appeal the EU's
decision.
A ministry statement said that while the Dutch government
supports the fight against tax avoidance, it "greatly values its
practice of offering certainty in advance," by providing
so-called tax rulings to multinational corporations.
The Netherlands has come under pressure in recent years to
reform its tax system, which disadvantages developing countries
by lowering tax rates for some multinationals to single digits.
The Commission said the tax deal with Starbucks is
effectively state aid.
"The government is of the opinion that the Commission does
not convincingly demonstrate that the tax authority deviated
from the statutory provisions. It follows that there is no state
aid involved," the ministry said.
The Dutch government said it will appeal the ruling in order
to get certainty on the case law, under which it now provides
thousands of tax rulings.
