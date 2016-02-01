(Adds details on Amazon)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Feb 1 Europe's antitrust chief
signalled on Monday her determination to go after Apple
, Starbucks and McDonald's over their
tax deals in the bloc, dismissing U.S. criticism of her
crackdown on the companies.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's
comments come three days after senior U.S. Treasury official
Robert Stack met her team in the latest lobbying effort against
her clampdown on tax deals involving U.S. as well as EU
companies.
Vestager, who was not at the meeting, indicated she had not
been swayed by Stack's arguments, similar to those made to a
Senate committee last December.
"It is the same argument as we have heard before," she told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the
Global Competition Law Centre.
"Just as it is an obvious right for U.S. tax authorities to
tax revenues when they are repatriated, it is also for European
tax authorities to tax money that is made in the member states."
All the companies have denied wrongdoing. While Starbucks
was told to pay up to 30 million euros in back taxes to the
Netherlands in October last year, Apple could end up with a
bigger bill to the Irish. A decision is likely to come in the
spring.
Amazon is also in the EU crosshairs over its
Luxembourg tax deal.
Vestager also said it was too early to decide whether to
investigate Google's 130 million pound ($185.6
million) settlement with British tax authorities. The Scottish
National Party has formally complained about it to the European
Commission.
The Internet company said it complied with all UK tax rules.
($1 = 0.7006 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Susan Thomas)