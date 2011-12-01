* Coalition seeks to improve reporting tools before 2013
* EU to propose age-rating system for content by mid-2012
* Coalition of 28 major technology and telecoms companies
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 The European Commission
joined forces with major technology firms including Apple
, Facebook and Google on Thursday to improve
the protection of children online.
The coalition, which includes 28 companies, will develop an
age-based online ratings system and aims to strengthen privacy
settings. It also plans by the end of next year to make it
easier to report inappropriate content.
Other measures include improving parental controls and
enhancing cooperation among law enforcement and hotline
authorities to remove online material showing sexual abuse.
"This new coalition should provide both children and parents
with transparent and consistent protection tools to make the
most of the online world," said Neelie Kroes, the EU
commissioner who deals with digital technology policy.
The formation of the coalition follows a report by the
European Commission in June, which found 14 leading social
networking sites, such as Facebook, inadequately protected
children's profiles and data.
British-based group Childnet International, which aims to
protect children online, said the coalition was a good start.
"We welcome this initiative and we are hopeful of what it
might achieve," said Childnet International Chief Executive Will
Gardner. "We are looking at a statement of purpose, this is the
beginning."
Many children become active online as early as seven and 38
percent of 9- to 12-year-olds have their own social networking
profiles, according to EU research. Over 30 percent of children
access the Internet via a mobile device and 26 percent via video
game consoles.
Other companies in the coalition include Apple,
BSkyB, BT, Deutsche Telekom AG,
Nintendo, Nokia and Orange.
