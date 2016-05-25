* EU presents results of year-long inquiry into web firms
* Rules out single law for all web platforms
* Proposes 20 pct quota of European works for Netflix,
Amazon
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 25 The European Commission will
examine the terms of use of web platforms such as Google
, Amazon and Apple Inc's App Store
for businesses to decide whether further regulation is needed to
curb possible unfair practices.
The European Union executive on Wednesday presented the
conclusions from a year-long inquiry into online platforms such
as Facebook, Google and eBay, ruling out a
single law for them but saying it would target specific problems
in areas such as copyright and telecoms.
The Commission also proposed a reform of the bloc's
broadcasting rules which will include an obligation on providers
of online video streaming services such as Netflix and
Amazon to devote at least a fifth of their catalogue to European
works.
EU member states will also have the option of requiring
streaming services not based in that country but targeting their
audience to contribute financially to the production of European
works.
"I want online platforms and the audiovisual and creative
sectors to be power houses in the digital economy, not weigh
them down with unnecessary rules," said Andrus Ansip, EU
Commission Vice-President in charge of Brussels' strategy to
create a single market in the digital world.
On Wednesday, the Commission also unveiled proposals to make
online shopping across borders easier.
Online platforms - largely U.S. tech companies - have come
under increased scrutiny in the 28-nation bloc for their
business practices as well as handling of swathes of data.
The Commission said its inquiry had highlighted a number of
problems in relations between businesses and platforms,
including the imposition of unfair terms and conditions, refusal
of access to markets and important business data and the
promotion of the platform's own service to the disadvantage of
competitors.
The EU executive will probe further into the allegedly
"unfair" practices and decide if further action is needed next
year.
Separately, the Commission has charged Google with abusing
its dominance to promote its shopping service over rival
services.
In an upcoming reform of EU telecoms rules the Commission
said it will look at both deregulating telecoms companies where
they face competition from similar services, such as Microsoft's
Skype or Facebook's WhatsApp, and extending some
telecoms data protection rules to platforms providing similar
services.
Telecoms firms have long complained about the lack of a
level playing-field with tech firms who can provide messaging or
calling services without being subject to the same rules.
A reform of the bloc's copyright rules expected after the
summer will address concerns by the music industry that
platforms such as YouTube do not pay artists enough when their
content is uploaded.
The new broadcasting rules will become law when approved by
the European Parliament and national governments.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti)