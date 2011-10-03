* EU aims to make old networks less attractive, spur fibre
* Industry says approach would stunt fibre investment
* Proposal in early stages, lobbying battle ahead
By Leila Abboud and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Telecom operators hit out at a
new European Union proposal that aims to spur investment in
faster fibre optics networks by reducing profits generated on
copper-based networks, saying it was wrongheaded and would
actually stunt progress.
Executives from nearly a dozen companies, including France
Telecom , Telefonica and Telecom Italia
, came out against the proposal only minutes after EU
Commissioner Neelie Kroes laid it out in a speech at an industry
conference in Brussels on Monday.
Kroes said she would open a consultation period to debate
whether to reduce the amount telecom operators charge rivals to
rent their copper-based telecom networks. Under the new
approach, which is still in its early stages and could still
change, operators which present credible plans to invest in
fibre networks could be exempt from the lower rental charges.
Kroes portrayed the idea as a way to break the logjam
preventing operators from investing the hundreds of billions of
euros needed to roll out ultra-fast broadband across Europe.
She argued that telecom operators are too comfortable -- and
earning healthy profits -- with their old networks and have
little interest to spend heavily to rip up streets to install
fibre networks.
Calling the idea "simply crazy," Telecom Italia CEO Franco
Bernabe said this new regulation would serve only to handicap
further the industry at a time when the it was already suffering
from falling revenues and profits.
"We need lower taxes, less regulation, a good operating
environment, and more profits. Instead we are getting the
opposite," he said on a panel at the conference.
"I think we are in a Kafka-esque environment. I don't
understand what people are thinking and what kind of world they
are living in."
Henrek Poulsen, CEO of Denmark-based operator TDC ,
told Reuters that the proposal was wrongheaded: "This will
reduce profits in the industry so there will be less money to
invest," he said.
FALLING BEHIND
Kroes' proposal reflects a growing concern among European
regulators and some national leaders that the Continent is
falling behind in building high-speed broadband as well as new
mobile networks.
The EU is far from achieving the goals set out in its
"Digital Agenda" that aims for all Europeans to have access to
broadband and by 2020 at least 50 percent of European households
should subscribe to Internet access above 100 Mbps.
The slowness of fibre build outs have some policymakers
worried that the region is losing a source of economic growth
and becoming less competitive compared with the U.S. and Asia.
Pierre Louette, general secretary for France Telecom, told
Reuters that he was surprised that the EU was opening another
consultation process, and said it brought unwelcome uncertainty
to the industry.
Louette said that for its part, France Telecom was moving
ahead with its plan to invest 2 billion euros in fibre networks
by 2015 because it believed it was the best strategy for the
company, and it did not need further prodding by regulators.
Louette added that France Telecom has already signed an
accord with smaller rival Iliad to cooperate with
building out fibre outside major French cities, and that it
planned to sign a similar deal with Vivendi's SFR in
the coming weeks.
"Fibre investments are not falling behind in France," he
said. "More punitive and confiscatory regulation doesn't do
anyone any good."
Investors are likely to be spooked by the EU's move given
the regulators' track record of forcing lower call termination
rates and roaming fees, two policy changes that while positive
for consumers did dilute the profitability of the industry.
"The proposal, vague as it is in its early stages, has the
potential to do material damage to incumbent operators in
principle," wrote analysts from investment bank Jeffries in a
note. The threat was twofold, the analysts wrote, operators
would either have to accept lower fees and therefore see
broadband prices erode in their markets, or they would have to
embark on costly fibre investments that were uncertain in terms
of returns.
The EU move is likely to set up a lobbying battle between
regulators and companies.
Vimplecom CEO Jo Lunder told Reuters that despite
the gulf between the two sides, both agreed on the need for
Europe to develop strong communications infrastructure to feed
growth and innovation. "I think we all agree on the long-term
objective, we just need to agree on how to get there," he said.
(Additional reporting by Foo Yunchee. Editing by Jane Merriman)