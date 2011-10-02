* EU seeks to make copper networks less attractive

* Move may hit returns of major European telcos

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 The EU is looking at ways to reduce profits generated on copper-based telecommunications networks to spur investment in faster fibre optics networks, according to a draft speech to be delivered by Commissioner Neelie Kroes on Monday.

Former state-owned telecoms operators, such as Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Telefonica , France Telecom and Telecom Italia inherited copper-based networks when they were privatised in the 1990s.

They have seen good returns for giving wholesale access to their networks to competing operators.

However, the low pace of investment in the new, faster, fibre networks is causing the EU to look for ways to make copper lines less attractive.

"I'm aware that the returns generated by the copper network are very attractive and that this may overly dull the incentive to invest in fibre. So I want to restore the incentive for fibre investment," Digital Agenda Commissioner Kroes, who oversees telecoms and the Internet across the 27-country EU, will say at conference in Brussels on Monday.

Kroes will announce the launch of a public consultation which will be followed in a few months by a recommendation on how to define an approach towards calculating costs incumbents face for allowing new competitors to use their network.

"It is critical that access charges reflect actual network costs," she will say, according to the draft speech seen by Reuters.

Recommendations are not binding but carry a heavy political weight and have proved very effective in pushing national regulators to follow EU guidelines.

Increased competition and lower wholesale prices may bring down retail prices for consumers.

The EU has a strong track record at regulating the telecoms industry, with former commissioner Viviane Reding shocking the industry in 2008 by capping the amount mobile phone companies could charge for calls, sending text messages and downloading data while abroad. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio. Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jane Merriman)