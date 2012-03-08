By Foo Yun Chee
Kroes rejected calls for a regulatory holiday for the telecoms
sector, escalating the war of words between her and companies
such as Vodafone, France Telecom and Telecom
Italia.
Kroes said she would continue efforts to open up the sector
and lower prices for consumers via regulations. Rolling back the
clock to the time when incumbents monopolised networks and
consumers were stuck with hefty charges is the wrong approach,
she said on Thursday.
"Some have argued that for investment to happen we need to
reverse the regulatory successes of the past decade. They claim
we should grant operators a regulatory holiday," Kroes told a
conference organised by Cable Europe.
"They want a holiday from the stress of innovating in a
competitive market and a return to an idyllic business
environment sheltered from real competition. This is not the
right way forward," she said.
Her comments came after Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio
Colao last month said the European Commission had an "auto-pilot
regulation mentality".
France Telecom CEO Stephane Richard also had urged a
moratorium on revenue-hitting telecoms regulation.
Kroes said pro-competitive rules would not impede
investment.
"The people who argue against this pro-competitive approach
claim it would take away the incentives to invest in next
generation networks. No, it wouldn't," she said.
Kroes said consumers would be willing to pay a fair price in
open networks, which in turn would boost demand for enhanced
services and sustain investment in the networks.
Bernstein Research analysts said the war of words between
the EU telecoms chief and telecoms companies would benefit no
one.
"We are most likely to witness a war of attrition and the
gradual decline of this industry and Europe's infrastructure for
two simple reasons - the European telco sector is unable to
speak with one voice, and the EU wants to have its cake and eat
it too," they wrote in a research note.
