* Package to include roaming, consumer protection measures
* Official says majority of commissioners voted for it
* Blueprint comes as sector in Europe faces falling revenues
By Foo Yun Chee and Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The European Union Commission
has approved a plan to spur investment in communications
networks and create a single market for telecoms services
despite concerns that some parts may favour big operators, two
officials said on Tuesday.
The commission's telecoms chief Neelie Kroes will on
Thursday present the reforms, which are part of an effort to
help Europe catch up with Asia and North America in mobile and
fast-speed network infrastructure.
As expected, it will include measures aimed at phasing out
roaming charges, improving consumer protections in telecom
contracts, and making mobile spectrum auctions more consistent
in the region, among other elements, according to a draft seen
by Reuters.
But the package will likely evolve - and be subject to
intense lobbying - as it winds it way through the legislative
process. The region's 28 countries and European Parliament must
sign off before it becomes law.
"The text as proposed will go through now. The majority of
commissioners voted for it," said one of the EU officials who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
On roaming, Kroes chose an approach seeking to encourage
operators to form alliances amongst themselves so consumers do
not have to pay more when calling abroad. If operators do so,
they would not be subject to wholesale caps on roaming fees,
although it remains to see whether they play ball.
To make it easier for smaller operators to join roaming
alliances, the latest draft softened the requirement that such
accords cover at least 85 percent of EU population.
SECTOR STRUGGLES
Kroes also beat back a late challenge to the so-called "net
neutrality" provisions in the package, which allow telecom
operators to charge Internet companies for prioritising traffic
on networks.
France's Orange has such a pact with Google
, and other telecom operators believe such accords could
be a viable new business for them. But their legality is muddy
in Europe with some states such as the Netherlands outlawing the
arrangements to keep the Internet as a fair playing field.
Internet activists also oppose such arrangements.
Telecom operators hope that Kroes' net neutrality measures
would clear up the legal uncertainty and head off other
countries from passing laws such as the Dutch one.
Kroes' blueprint for the telecom sector comes as the
industry in Europe struggles with falling revenues, stringent
regulation and fierce competition in many markets.
Europe's telecoms industry will face a 0.5 to 2 percent
annual drop in revenues by the end of 2020, according to a
report by Boston Consulting Group for telecoms lobby group ETNO,
leaving a huge investment gap of 110 billion to 170 billion
euros.
Stephen Howard, a telecoms analyst at HBSC, said Kroes'
reforms would go some way to spurring operators to invest more
in their networks. "I do think, when taken along with earlier
policy on how next generation broadband networks will be
regulated, that the package has moved the needle," he said.
"Admittedly we need to see the details of proposals and how
they are implemented but for instance, the changes on how
spectrum is allocated could have tremendously positive impact
for operators."
Telecoms bosses initially welcomed the EU effort to boost
network investments but some have since soured on some of its
harsher elements, such as the roaming moves.
They are also frustrated at the exclusion of their key
desire, namely a softer approach to consolidation among
operators. Merger policy is set by EU antitrust watchdog Joaquin
Almunia, and Kroes' has little power to influence it.
Several telecom deals are now under review by European
authorities, including one seen as potentially important test
case that would allow Telefonica to buy a rival in
Germany and take Europe's largest market down to three players.