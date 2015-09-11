By Foo Yun Chee
| FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 11
FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 11 EU regulators have yet
to decide whether to wade into a patent dispute between ZTE
and New York-based patent licensing firm Vringo
, despite a year-old complaint by the Chinese handset
maker, the bloc's antitrust chief said.
ZTE took its grievance to the European Commision in June
last year after failing to reach a deal with Vringo on charges
for using the U.S. company's patents, which are necessary for
its products to work with industry standards.
The company, one of the world's largest telecommunications
equipment makers, said the dispute dated to 2012, when Vringo
bought a series of wireless patents from Nokia Corp.
ZTE is also battling Vringo in courts in the United States,
Brazil, Britain, Romania and other countries.
Asked whether the Commission has decided to open a case,
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told
reporters on the sidelines of an International Bar Association
conference on Friday: "Not decided."
The spat between ZTE and Vringo is one of many in the
sector. Apple, Samsung and Google
have been locked in patent disputes with various rivals at
various times.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
David Holmes)