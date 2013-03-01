* German regulator seeks rate hike

* Commission intervenes, rate hike too high

BRUSSELS, March 1 The European Commission halted plans by Germany's telecoms regulator to allow connection fee increases that would make the charges between German mobile operators among the highest in the European Union.

The Commission sent the German Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) a letter on Friday saying the new rates in the regulator's proposal did not comply with EU telecoms rules on promoting competition and the interests of consumers.

The German regulator's calculation would have made termination rates more than 80 percent higher than in many other countries, the Commission said in a statement, adding: "This could mean that German consumers pay unjustifiably high prices for their mobile calls."

Termination rates are ultimately included in call prices paid by consumers and businesses. The Commission, BNetzA and other EU telecoms regulators will discuss changes to the German proposal over the next three months.

Telecoms companies across Europe have been trying to find ways to claw back declining revenues, which have been falling in recent years because of the economic slowdown and increased competition. (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)