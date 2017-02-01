BRUSSELS Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.

The caps on wholesale roaming charges were the last piece of the puzzle needed for the smooth implementation of a law abolishing retail roaming charges as of June 2017, crowning a decade of efforts by Brussels to allow citizens to use their phones abroad without paying extra.

Wholesale charges for data will be capped at 7.75 euros per gigabyte from June 2017, going down to 2.5 euros per gigabyte in 2022, according to a document seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Andrew Hay)