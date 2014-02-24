* Lawmakers against discriminating between internet content
providers
* EU Parliament committee to vote on proposals 1800 GMT
* Proposals need European Parliamentary, EU member nations'
approvals
By Foo Yun Chee and Leila Abboud
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 EU lawmakers want to scrap
mobile phone roaming charges by 2015 and to prevent telecoms
network operators from charging companies such as Google
and Amazon to provide faster Web services, EU
documents show.
The proposals from the European Parliament's industry
committee go far beyond European Telecoms Commissioner Neelie
Kroes's plans to overhaul the EU telecoms industry, which
include ending roaming fees by 2016.
The plans come as Europe's telecoms providers struggle to
lift their revenues, down for the fifth consecutive year.
"With effect from 15 December 2015, roaming providers shall
not levy any surcharge in comparison to the charges for mobile
communications services at domestic level on roaming customers
in any member states for any regulated roaming call made or
received," the committee said in a paper seen by Reuters.
It said roaming charges for sending text messages and for
using any regulated data roaming services should also be phased
out by the same deadline.
The committee also sided with proponents of net neutrality,
concerned that telecoms companies might block or slow access to
content on the Internet or charge content providers more for
delivering their services at faster speeds.
"Where such agreements are concluded with the provider of
internet access, that provider should ensure that the enhanced
quality service does not cause material detriment to the general
quality of internet access," the EU document said.
Telecoms operators, some of whom might already have such
deals, said industry sources, are opposed to the proposed rule.
"The principle that all types of Internet traffic have to be
treated equally is at odds with the way in which the Internet
works today, as different types of traffic have different
requirements and need to be managed efficiently," Luigi
Gambardella, head of the European Telecommunications Network
Operators' Association (ETNO), said.
ETNO, whose members include Orange, Telecom Italia
, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica
but not Vodafone, conveyed its criticism jointly with
the GSMA, the worldwide mobile operators' lobbying group, to
Kroes and the committee.
The committee will vote on the proposals at 1800 GMT. The
proposals would still need the approval of EU lawmakers and 28
EU governments before becoming law.