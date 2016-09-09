BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The European Commission said on Friday it was withdrawing and would revise its proposals designed to end mobile telecom roaming charges.

The Commission said in a brief online statement that President Jean-Claude Juncker had instructed staff to work on a new version of proposals originally published on Monday.

An EU official told Reuters the revision was prompted by initial feedback, particularly concerning "fair use" of roaming that would remove charges for up to 90 days per year and for a maximum of 30 consecutive days. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop)