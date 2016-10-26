BRUSSELS Oct 26 European Union member states on Wednesday reached a preliminary agreement on the charges mobile telecoms operators pay each other when their customers travel abroad, several sources said, paving the way for the abolition of retail roaming charges by summer next year.

Member states had been deadlocked on where to set the cap on wholesale roaming charges after June 2017, when EU citizens will be able to use their phones abroad while travelling in Europe at the same cost as home. This was because of fears operators would raise domestic prices to recover the lost revenue.

Under the agreement - which still needs to be confirmed by ministers in December and to be approved by the European Parliament - operators will be able to charge each other a maximum of 1 euro cent per megabyte initially, going down to 0.5 euro cent per megabyte from 2021, the sources said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)